Arnce, Earl Weston 88, retired Boeing and Kice Mfg. Tool and Die Maker, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Visitation 12:30pm, Today, Broadway Mortuary. Graveside Service 2:30pm, Today, Greenwood Cemetery. Preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Jeanne, survivors include sons, Jim (Stephanie) and Tim (Elizabeth) Arnce; daughter, Kathy Stuewe; 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Memorials to Kansas Humane Society. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 26, 2019