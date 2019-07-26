Earl Weston Arnce

Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Arnce, Earl Weston 88, retired Boeing and Kice Mfg. Tool and Die Maker, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Visitation 12:30pm, Today, Broadway Mortuary. Graveside Service 2:30pm, Today, Greenwood Cemetery. Preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Jeanne, survivors include sons, Jim (Stephanie) and Tim (Elizabeth) Arnce; daughter, Kathy Stuewe; 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Memorials to Kansas Humane Society. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 26, 2019
