Earlene M. Linnabary

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earlene M. Linnabary.
Service Information
Hillside Funeral Home West
2929 West Thirteenth Street
Wichita, KS
67203
(316)-943-2929
Notice
Send Flowers

Linnabary, Earlene M. 71, beloved mother and grandma passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Betty (Murrow) Ging; brother, Tommy L. Ging; and many other family members. Survived by her children, Derrial (Darren) Nichols and Christopher (Christy) Spruill; grandsons, Jared Nichols, Jacob Spruill, Blake Nichols and Joshua Spruill; nieces, Vanessa McClure, Rose (Brian) Daffron; nephew, Wesley (Mary) Ging; 6 great-nieces and nephews. Visitation with family present 6 - 8 p.m., Mon., May 20 at Hillside Funeral Home West. Funeral Service, 11 a.m., Tues. May 21 at Riverside Christian Church, 1001 Litchfield N., Wichita, KS 67203 with burial to follow at 3:30 p.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery, Dacoma, OK. In lieu of flowers memorial to Pleasant View Cemetery Association.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 943-2929
funeral home direction icon