Linnabary, Earlene M. 71, beloved mother and grandma passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Betty (Murrow) Ging; brother, Tommy L. Ging; and many other family members. Survived by her children, Derrial (Darren) Nichols and Christopher (Christy) Spruill; grandsons, Jared Nichols, Jacob Spruill, Blake Nichols and Joshua Spruill; nieces, Vanessa McClure, Rose (Brian) Daffron; nephew, Wesley (Mary) Ging; 6 great-nieces and nephews. Visitation with family present 6 - 8 p.m., Mon., May 20 at Hillside Funeral Home West. Funeral Service, 11 a.m., Tues. May 21 at Riverside Christian Church, 1001 Litchfield N., Wichita, KS 67203 with burial to follow at 3:30 p.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery, Dacoma, OK. In lieu of flowers memorial to Pleasant View Cemetery Association.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 19, 2019