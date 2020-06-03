My heart is broken to hear of Aunt Earlenes passing. I guess God needed another angel and he picked one of the best!
She was a wonderful and loving Aunt and I adored her. I loved visiting with her over the years and sharing hugs, kisses, stories and lots of laughs.
She will be missed by all of us and loved forever and always. Thank you Aunt Earlene for your unconditional love, your big heart and all the wonderful memories that I'll hold in my heart and cherish always.
Soles, Earlene Age, 83 passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Tamara Pannell (Preston); son, Michael J. Soles; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; sister, Ardell Cammack (Mack). She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Soles; sons, Rickey Earl Soles and Aaron Kent Soles. A graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Kechi Township Cemetery, 6523 N. Hillside. A memorial has been established with Home Health & Hospice, 7607 E. Harry, Wichita, KS 67207. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 3, 2020.