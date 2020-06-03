Earlene Soles
1936 - 2020
Soles, Earlene Age, 83 passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Tamara Pannell (Preston); son, Michael J. Soles; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; sister, Ardell Cammack (Mack). She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Soles; sons, Rickey Earl Soles and Aaron Kent Soles. A graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Kechi Township Cemetery, 6523 N. Hillside. A memorial has been established with Home Health & Hospice, 7607 E. Harry, Wichita, KS 67207. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Kechi Township Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 1, 2020
My heart is broken to hear of Aunt Earlenes passing. I guess God needed another angel and he picked one of the best!
She was a wonderful and loving Aunt and I adored her. I loved visiting with her over the years and sharing hugs, kisses, stories and lots of laughs.
She will be missed by all of us and loved forever and always. Thank you Aunt Earlene for your unconditional love, your big heart and all the wonderful memories that I'll hold in my heart and cherish always.

Pamela Pullins
Family
June 1, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Aunt Earlene will be missed so much.I will always remember the laughs we all had, and the kisses and hugs she always gave to everyone. We always had great times with her and all of you. Im praying for Gods peace and confort for all of you.
Kathy Hardt
Family
