My heart is broken to hear of Aunt Earlenes passing. I guess God needed another angel and he picked one of the best!

She was a wonderful and loving Aunt and I adored her. I loved visiting with her over the years and sharing hugs, kisses, stories and lots of laughs.

She will be missed by all of us and loved forever and always. Thank you Aunt Earlene for your unconditional love, your big heart and all the wonderful memories that I'll hold in my heart and cherish always.





Pamela Pullins

