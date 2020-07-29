Elkouri, Dr. Ed Richard 69, podiatrist and loving husband and father, passed into eternal life on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born in Wichita, KS to George and Elva Elkouri on November 15, 1950. After graduating from medical school in Chicago, Ed moved back to his hometown to open his own podiatry practice. And it was in Wichita where he met the love of his life and wife of 30 years, Lina Kamal Farha, whom he married on June 16, 1990. His family grew and quickly became his whole world, with the birth of his two sons George and Andrew, in 1991 and 1994 respectively. Ed was preceded in death by his father, George E. Elkouri, and brother, Ronald G. Elkouri. He is survived by his wife, Lina; sons, George and Andrew; mother, Elva; and sister, Connie. Graveside Service for Ed will be held on Thursday, July 30 at 12pm at Resthaven Gardens of Memory (11800 West, US-54, Wichita, KS 67209), for family only due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. George Cathedral (7515 E 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67206).