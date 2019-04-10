Briner, Eddeania (Davis) Age 85, has been promoted from Earth to Heaven on Wednesday, April 4, 2019. She was born July 18, 1933 to Lawrence and Thelma Davis in Wichita, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert L. Briner; 2 sisters, Sondra Leitzel and Mary Davis; and one grandson, Jordan Briner. Edie is survived by her daughter, Sharon Dolton (Ron Messinger); son, Robert (Jo Ann) Briner; brothers, Larry Davis, and Dareld Davis; four grandsons, one granddaughter-in-law; one great-granddaughter; and two great-grandsons. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Grace Assembly Church. Her final resting place will be next to her husband in the Kechi Township Cemetery. Memorials have been established with Grace Assembly, 796 N. St. Paul St., Wichita, KS 67203 and Serenity Hospice, 9415 E. Harry, Suite 306, Wichita, KS 67207. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019