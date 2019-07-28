Nicks, Eddie D. 67, passed on July 24, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Norma Nicks, his two Children, Amy (Nathan) Gorges and Matthew (Stephanie) Nicks; nine grandkids; siblings Clifford Leroy (Judy) Nicks, and Barbara Goldston, many nieces, nephews, and family members too numerous to count (you know who you are). Viewing at Cochran Mortuary on Monday, July 29th 2019 from 4 pm to 8 pm. Service at Maize First Congregational Church starting at 1 pm on Tuesday, July 30th 2019 followed by graveside service. www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 28, 2019