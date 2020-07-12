1/2
Eddie D. Williams
Williams, Eddie D. age 52, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Private Family Services. Preceded in death by mother, Jacquelyn Bennett. Survivors: wife, Heather; children, Haylee Williams, Aaliyah Williams, EJ Williams all of Wichita, London Williams and Amarion Williams both of Haysville; siblings, John (Sadie) Williams and Joyce Williams, Marcia Hardy-Lucius, Timotheus Bowie, all of Baton Rouge, LA, Jean (Bonjour) Williams-Searcy of Lafayette, LA. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: Great Plains Nature Center, (GPNC) Youth Fishing Programs, 6232 E 29th Street North, Wichita KS 67220. www.wsmortuary.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 12, 2020.
