Feder, Eddyth Gail Thomson departed this world for Heaven on October 3, 2019. Eddyth was born on April 7, 1932 to Irvin Thomas Thomson and Lola Irene Collins in Yale, Oklahoma. Eddyth attended school in Ponca City, Oklahoma and Billings, Oklahoma. When Eddyth was 11 years of age, the family moved to Wichita and lived on Waco Street. Eddyth attended Hamilton School, East High School and North High School. She gained her GED and went to nursing school and completed LPN training. Eddyth worked at Wesley and St. Francis Hospitals. In those hospitals she worked as a med nurse, she worked in psychiatry, and she worked in the newborn nursery. She also worked as a private duty nurse for many years. After retiring from nursing, Eddyth drove the bus and helped as an aide for the Derby School District. Eddyth had a passion for music! She sang in the church choir for many years and took great joy in doing so! She loved listening to praise music, playing her piano, and singing praises to her Jesus! Eddyth enjoyed doing puzzles on her iPad to keep her mind sharp. Going on car rides and looking at flocks of turkeys and other animals is something Eddyth enjoyed doing with her husband Bill as well as appreciating the fields of wheat right before harvest time. They also enjoyed going to the Derby High School football games and cheering on the Panthers. Eddyth married Bill on November 18, 1989 in Wichita, Kansas at Central Community Church. Eddyth's family is very precious to her. She was preceded in death by her brother, Norris Arden Thomson. She is survived by her brother, Vaden Loyd Thomson; 4 children, Dana Knight (Jane), Kevin Knight (Sherry), Lisa White (Roger), and Tresa Standrich (Daryl); 2 honorary daughters, Lyn Sandefer (Delton), Tera Lang (Eric); 3 step children; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Central Community Church Sanctuary on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Central Community Church. "When we all get to Heaven, what a day of rejoicing that will be. When we all see Jesus, we'll sing and shout the victory!" (by Eliza E. Hewitt)



