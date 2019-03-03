Notice Guest Book View Sign

Webb, Edgar Lowery Jr. 89, Navy Veteran and Former Chairman of The Department of Industrial Education for W.S.U. and Owner of Action Sailcraft, passed away at home on February 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. Ed was born on November 13, 1929 in Larned, Kansas to Edgar Lowery, Sr. and Henrietta "Truan" Webb. Lois Graf married Ed on December 23, 1950 in San Diego, CA and they spent the next 68 years together. Ed loved sailing, fishing and camping. He was a member of the Walnut Valley Sailing Club, the Ninnescah Sailing Club and was even a Catalina 22 Nationals Champion. He was also active in Boy Scouts and a former Boy Scout Explorer, Post 502 MI-KAN-NA-MIDS. Ed is survived by his loving wife, Lois; children, Diann Webb (Bob Rodgers) and David Webb; his dog, Chloe and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar, Sr. and Henrietta and his brother, David Webb. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Andover Central Park Lodge, Room 1 across from Andover City Hall. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to STEP Youth Program at Walnut Valley Sailing Club, P.O Box 20076, Wichita, KS 67208. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home, Andover and online guest book may be signed at

