Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Faye Younce. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

ROXON, TX-Younce, Edith Faye 71, of Roxton, Texas, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Stillhouse Rehabilitation & Care Center. Cremation is under the care & direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Mrs. Younce, the daughter of John & Retta Hazen Smith, was born May 20, 1947, in Harlingen, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and a brother. She leaves behind her loving husband, Robert Younce of Roxton, a sister, Betsy Thompson of Tulsa, OK, nieces, Zondra Archie of Houston, Robin McDowell of Rockport, and two nieces & two nephews of Wichita, Kansas. She met Robert Younce, and they were married on Dec. 2, 1972. They were not blessed with children. Edie loved fishing, gardening, reading, and watching some TV. With her love of gardening, she opened and ran a nursery until ill health forced her to close. She then retired and devoted her life to her husband. They moved to Roxton, Texas in Sept. of 2018, to settle in to a new life. She passed away after an ongoing battle with COPD. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to: Hospice Plus, 1802 Lamar Ave., Paris, TX 75460. To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit

ROXON, TX-Younce, Edith Faye 71, of Roxton, Texas, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Stillhouse Rehabilitation & Care Center. Cremation is under the care & direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Mrs. Younce, the daughter of John & Retta Hazen Smith, was born May 20, 1947, in Harlingen, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and a brother. She leaves behind her loving husband, Robert Younce of Roxton, a sister, Betsy Thompson of Tulsa, OK, nieces, Zondra Archie of Houston, Robin McDowell of Rockport, and two nieces & two nephews of Wichita, Kansas. She met Robert Younce, and they were married on Dec. 2, 1972. They were not blessed with children. Edie loved fishing, gardening, reading, and watching some TV. With her love of gardening, she opened and ran a nursery until ill health forced her to close. She then retired and devoted her life to her husband. They moved to Roxton, Texas in Sept. of 2018, to settle in to a new life. She passed away after an ongoing battle with COPD. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to: Hospice Plus, 1802 Lamar Ave., Paris, TX 75460. To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit www.brighthollandfuneralhome.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close