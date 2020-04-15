Edith Irene (Curtis) Sprinkle (1922 - 2020)
Sprinkle, Edith Irene (Curtis) born January 23, 1922, passed away on April 3, 2020. She is survived by her son William (Bill) Sprinkle Jr. and several grand and great grandchildren. She will be laid to rest at Wichita Park Cemetery. For full obituary please visit the Baker Funeral Home website at www.bakerfhwichita.com. A go fund me page is set up for the Edith Sprinkle Final Expenses Funeral Fund. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 15, 2020
