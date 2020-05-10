Edith L. (Storey) Musch
Musch, Edith L. (Storey) 95, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James (Jim) Musch and her son William James (Bill). She is survived by daughters Nancy (Sam) Sanders of Wichita, Sally (John) Sharpley of Andover and sister Rosalie Brenton of Eureka. 5 granddaughters,11 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great- grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, May 11, 2020 from 10 to 11 am at Lakeview, graveside service following. Donations can be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in lieu of flowers.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.
