Edmond "Ed" FowlerJanuary 22, 1929 - November 24, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Edmond "Ed" Fowler, was born on January 22, 1929 in Billings, Oklahoma to Willard E. and Grace E. (Dutton) Fowler and passed away on November 24, 2020. Retired maintenance at Carpenter Place and self-employed. Preceded in death by his parents, other siblings and his wife of 70 years, Leora "Jean;" and 2 great-grandsons. Survivors include daughter, Kathy (Howard) Salts of Pittsburg, KS; sons, Ed (Janet) and Wyatt; sister, Eva Mae Shrode; 2 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. Memorial established with Carpenter Place, 1501 North Meridian, Wichita, KS 67203. Private services will be held.