DERBY-Kinch, Edmond Leroy "Lee" 81, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born May 15, 1939 to Homer Leroy Kinch and Ellen Francis Shaner in Topeka, Kansas. He graduated from WSU and from Kansas University School of Law. He practiced law for fifty years plus in Wichita. Lee was known and respected for his honor, integrity, generosity, compassion and love for his fellow man. He has worn many hats over the years including Sedgwick County Democratic Party Chair (12 years), KDP 4th District Chair, Kansas Democratic Party National Committeeman, Delegate to DNC Conventions (always), Kansas House candidate, Kansas Democratic Party Vice Chair, Kansas Democratic Party Chair, ultimate Democratic Party fundraiser extraordinaire, and a steadfast Democratic Party leader. Lee is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Kim (Dan) Stiffler; granddaughters, Madison and Annie Stiffler; son, Wade (Beth) Kinch; grandson, Aidan Kinch; step-sons, Larry Wilson and Rusty Wilson; sister, Audrey Unruh; and brother, Gene Kinch. Visitation: Friday, May 29, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 North Rock Road Derby, Kansas 67037. Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Democratic Party, 501 SE Jefferson St, Suite 30, Topeka, KS 66607 or Derby Community Foundation, 946 N Buckner St, Derby, KS 67037 or Derby Education Foundation, P.O. Box 557, Derby, KS 67037.