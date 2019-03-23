Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edmond Milburn Stryker. View Sign

FREDONIA-Stryker, Edmond Milburn Farewell to Edmond Milburn Stryker who passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 at the Hilltop Manor Nursing Home in Cunningham, Kansas. We will miss but not forget the many wonderful memories of Dad and especially the fishing and hunting on the Stryker Ranch. Mibs as he was affectionately known by his friends was 92 years old. Mr. Stryker was born on November 21, 1926 in Lyons, Kansas to his parents, William Lester and Rua Dianna Stryker. He grew up in Fredonia, Kansas. During World War II he attended the New Mexico Military Institute and then served in the Marine Corps. He also served in the United States Army Reserves. After his service in the military he attended and graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in Architecture. He married Jane Anglen Clark in 1949 in Independence, Kansas and from this union they had two children Melissa and Jan. The Strykers moved to Wichita, Kansas after graduation from college where Edmond worked as an Architect for Boeing and then Eby Construction Company. After Edmond retired in 1989, they moved from Wichita to the Stryker Ranch near Fredonia, Kansas and spent much time fishing, hunting and raising Scotch Highland cattle. In 2013, Edmond and Jane moved to Pratt, Kansas to be closer to their son Jan, who lived in Pratt at that time. Mr. Stryker is survived by his wife Jane of Cunningham, Kansas, son Jan (Mallory) of Hutchinson, Kansas and his daughter Melissa of Fredonia, Kansas; his sister Diane Laird of Charlotte, North Carolina; and three grandchildren, William (Emily) Clausen, Emily (Jay) Kordonowy and Anna (Clayton) Osburn. Edmond was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Joe Stryker and sister Sheila Matthews. Mr. Stryker will be buried in a private ceremony at the Fredonia City Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Fredonia Arts Council and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at:

FREDONIA-Stryker, Edmond Milburn Farewell to Edmond Milburn Stryker who passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 at the Hilltop Manor Nursing Home in Cunningham, Kansas. We will miss but not forget the many wonderful memories of Dad and especially the fishing and hunting on the Stryker Ranch. Mibs as he was affectionately known by his friends was 92 years old. Mr. Stryker was born on November 21, 1926 in Lyons, Kansas to his parents, William Lester and Rua Dianna Stryker. He grew up in Fredonia, Kansas. During World War II he attended the New Mexico Military Institute and then served in the Marine Corps. He also served in the United States Army Reserves. After his service in the military he attended and graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in Architecture. He married Jane Anglen Clark in 1949 in Independence, Kansas and from this union they had two children Melissa and Jan. The Strykers moved to Wichita, Kansas after graduation from college where Edmond worked as an Architect for Boeing and then Eby Construction Company. After Edmond retired in 1989, they moved from Wichita to the Stryker Ranch near Fredonia, Kansas and spent much time fishing, hunting and raising Scotch Highland cattle. In 2013, Edmond and Jane moved to Pratt, Kansas to be closer to their son Jan, who lived in Pratt at that time. Mr. Stryker is survived by his wife Jane of Cunningham, Kansas, son Jan (Mallory) of Hutchinson, Kansas and his daughter Melissa of Fredonia, Kansas; his sister Diane Laird of Charlotte, North Carolina; and three grandchildren, William (Emily) Clausen, Emily (Jay) Kordonowy and Anna (Clayton) Osburn. Edmond was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Joe Stryker and sister Sheila Matthews. Mr. Stryker will be buried in a private ceremony at the Fredonia City Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Fredonia Arts Council and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com . Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 420 S. 20th St., P.O. Box 247, Fredonia, KS 66736 Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close