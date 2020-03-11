Ast, Edmund Henery Passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 96. He was born to Frank and Theresa Ast on Jan. 24, 1924 in St. Joe, Kansas. Edmund was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lila Ast; and 4 siblings. He is survived by daughter, Robin (Terry) Mapes; 6 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchilren. Rosary/Visitation will be held on Wed., March 11, at 7:00 pm with Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 12, at 10:00 am, both held at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2801 S. Seneca., Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 11, 2020