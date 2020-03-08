Edna Irene (Bishop) Terrel

Terrel, Edna Irene (Bishop) 92, died March 6, 2020. Service will be held at 10am, Monday, March 9, at Resthaven Mortuary. Edna was preceded in death by her husband, James F Terrel, and her son Jimmy A Terrel. She is survived by her son, Thomas Terrel; granddaughters Amy (Terrel) Cardone, Ann (Terrel) Rust; grandson Jason Terrel; and great grandchildren, Trista, Angela, Athan, Jove, Allison, Jesse, Lila, Juniper and Lily. A guest book is available online through Resthaven's website.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020
