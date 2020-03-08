Terrel, Edna Irene (Bishop) 92, died March 6, 2020. Service will be held at 10am, Monday, March 9, at Resthaven Mortuary. Edna was preceded in death by her husband, James F Terrel, and her son Jimmy A Terrel. She is survived by her son, Thomas Terrel; granddaughters Amy (Terrel) Cardone, Ann (Terrel) Rust; grandson Jason Terrel; and great grandchildren, Trista, Angela, Athan, Jove, Allison, Jesse, Lila, Juniper and Lily. A guest book is available online through Resthaven's website.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020