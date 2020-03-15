Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Joan (Woods) Stadler. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

COTTONWOOD, AZ-Stadler, Edna Joan (Woods) Age 70, of Cottonwood Arizona, passed away in Phoenix Arizona on January 1, 2020, as a result of a massive stroke. She was born in Wichita Kansas, June 4, 1949 to Joseph Allen Woods and Rosella Marie (Metz) Woods. She had previously lived in Wichita and Berryton Kansas, and then Prescott and Cottonwood Arizona. She is survived by her husband, Richard James Stadler of Cottonwood; older brother, Gary Allen Woods (wife, Sue) of Lacey Washington; son, Roy Allen Jordon (wife, Shannon) of Rose Hill Kansas; step-son, Patrick Stadler (wife, Dipti) of Gilbert Arizona; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins in Illinois and Arkansas. She was predeceased by her parents. Edna graduated from Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Grade School, then Southeast Public High School in Wichita, Kansas, and after attending several federal training programs eventually retired from the Federal Aviation Administration. Edna was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She was an avid reader, loved raising dogs and exotic birds, and was an expert crafter. Edna's remains were donated to medical research in Phoenix, Arizona. Upon their return, her husband arranged a commemorative service at 1 PM on March 28th at the Lakeview Cemetery in Wichita, Kansas.

