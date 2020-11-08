Edna Louise Olson Sutton Campbell
March 2, 1936 - November 5, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Edna Louise Olson Sutton Campbell, 84, Registered Nurse, died Thursday, November 5, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8. 2020 at 3:00 pm at Downing and Lahey East Mortuary. Graveside Service will be held on Monday, November 9 at 11:00 am at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Mullinville, KS. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Calvary United Methodist Church. Seating will be limited due to the pandemic. Preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Ada Olson; infant daughter, Susan Lynn Sutton; and first husband, Robert Joe Sutton. Survived by her husband, Walter Campbell; sons, Bryan Sutton, Brent (Kim) Sutton; grandchildren, Taylor Lynne Sutton, Zachary Scott Sutton, Christopher Aaron Sutton; brother, Eugene Lee (Sue) Olson of Lytle, TX; sisters, Mary Lucille (Jerry) Roetzer of Dodge City, KS, Phyllis Ann Sherer of Chico, CA; step-son, David (Diane) Campbell of Wichita, KS; step-grandchildren, Elizabeth (Erica) Woods of Portland, OR, Cheryl (Luis) Rodriguez, Michael (Liz) Campbell; 3 step-great grandchildren. A memorial has been established with the Kansas Firefighters Museum, 1300 S Broadway St, Wichita, KS 67211. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
