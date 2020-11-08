1/1
Edna Louise Olson Sutton Campbell
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Louise Olson Sutton Campbell
March 2, 1936 - November 5, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Edna Louise Olson Sutton Campbell, 84, Registered Nurse, died Thursday, November 5, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8. 2020 at 3:00 pm at Downing and Lahey East Mortuary. Graveside Service will be held on Monday, November 9 at 11:00 am at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Mullinville, KS. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Calvary United Methodist Church. Seating will be limited due to the pandemic. Preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Ada Olson; infant daughter, Susan Lynn Sutton; and first husband, Robert Joe Sutton. Survived by her husband, Walter Campbell; sons, Bryan Sutton, Brent (Kim) Sutton; grandchildren, Taylor Lynne Sutton, Zachary Scott Sutton, Christopher Aaron Sutton; brother, Eugene Lee (Sue) Olson of Lytle, TX; sisters, Mary Lucille (Jerry) Roetzer of Dodge City, KS, Phyllis Ann Sherer of Chico, CA; step-son, David (Diane) Campbell of Wichita, KS; step-grandchildren, Elizabeth (Erica) Woods of Portland, OR, Cheryl (Luis) Rodriguez, Michael (Liz) Campbell; 3 step-great grandchildren. A memorial has been established with the Kansas Firefighters Museum, 1300 S Broadway St, Wichita, KS 67211. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mullinville, KS Cemetery
NOV
14
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Calvary United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 7, 2020
Edna, may you rest in peace. A beautiful person inside and out. Walt our hearts ache with you and the family. May you find peace and comfort and support from your friends. Love you all
Sam & Ruth Cox
Friend
November 5, 2020
Aunt Edna was love by many! She will be missed! Send Love and Condolences to the family.
Carolyn Sherer
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved