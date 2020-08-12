Palmer, Edna Mae 98, retired Southwestern Bell Telephone operator for 35 years, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Eugene (Gene) Palmer; parents, John and Dora Morris; brothers, John and Charlie Morris; sisters, Erma Lewis, Wilma McVey; grandson, Brian McCormack; and great-grandson, Carter Roberts. She is survived by her daughter, Linda (John) Roberts of Derby, KS; daughter, Cheryl McCormack of Wichita; sister, Carolyn King, Albuquerque, NM.; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She was an active member of Dawson United Methodist Church for many years. She has been a resident of Brookdale Assisted Living, Derby, KS for the past five years. Celebration of life will be 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Hillside Funeral Home, 2929 W. 13th St. N., Wichita. Interment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or Brookdale Derby Assisted Living, 1709 E. Walnut Grove Rd., Derby, KS.