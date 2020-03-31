HAYSVILLE-Pitcher, Edward A. Jr. 67, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Edward attended Campus High School, where he was an athlete in football as a Defensive Guard. He retired as a fabrication supervisor from Spirit AeroSystems. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward A. and Betty Jo Pitcher. Edward is survived by his wife, Katherine Pitcher; and siblings, Steve Pitcher (Carla), Regina Chrisman (Ivan), Cindy Pitcher, Alan Pitcher, Dale Pitcher (Joanna), Kelly Pitcher (Elysia); and step children, Sheila Gilstrap (Christian) & children Kyle, Kameron & Kaylee; Christine King (Christopher) & children Ashley Ward (Kylan & son Braxton) and Amanda King; Diana Rooney & daughter Lily; Paul Rooney (Emily & son Nolan).
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 31, 2020