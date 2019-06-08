Edward Daniel Howse

Guest Book
  • "May God grant this wonderful young man eternal peace and..."
    - Mike Levand
  • "I am so sorry for the loss of your loved one, Edward. May..."
    - Virginia Cruz
Notice
Howse, Edward Daniel 27, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was formerly of Wichita, KS and was a musician. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Sunday, June 9, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 1:00 pm, Monday, June 10, 2019, both at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Dan was preceded in death by his father, Robert H. Howse. He is survived by his mother, Emilie (Thomas V.) Murray of Lawrence, KS; sister, Makala Howse (Landon) Taylor of Los Angeles, CA; brother, William Cramer Howse of Los Angeles, CA; nephew, Wyatt Taylor. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Senseney Music Foundation, Attn: LINKS Program, 2300 E. Lincoln, Wichita, KS 67211. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 8, 2019
