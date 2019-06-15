Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Elson Heiman. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

AUGUSTA-Heiman, Edward Elson 94, of Augusta, KS, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 in El Dorado. Service 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Augusta United Methodist Church, Augusta, KS. Graveside service 3:00 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Highland Cemetery Pawnee, OK. Elson was born in Pawnee County, OK on December 21, 1924, to the late Beulah M. (Martin) and Ed Heiman. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII where he did his "foreign service" Texas. He worked as an electrician at Beech Aircraft for 22 years. Elson traveled to all 50 states which he was very proud of. On August 7, 1947 he married Sibyl (Hoobler) in Pawnee, OK. She preceded him in death. He is survived by: son, Steve Heiman and wife Wanda of Highlands Ranch, CO; daughters, Sharilyn Heiman of Augusta, KS, Patricia Batdorf of Derby, KS; grandchildren, Carl Warne (Micca), Belinda Hewitt (Joe); great-grandchildren, Kayl (fiancé, Terin), Katelynn, and Karli Warne, Aven Stueven, Reed and Jorden Hewitt. Memorial donations to Augusta United Methodist Church, 2420 N. Ohio, Augusta, KS 67010 or Kansas Honor Flight, P. O. Box 2371, Hutchinson, KS 67504.



AUGUSTA-Heiman, Edward Elson 94, of Augusta, KS, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 in El Dorado. Service 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Augusta United Methodist Church, Augusta, KS. Graveside service 3:00 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Highland Cemetery Pawnee, OK. Elson was born in Pawnee County, OK on December 21, 1924, to the late Beulah M. (Martin) and Ed Heiman. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII where he did his "foreign service" Texas. He worked as an electrician at Beech Aircraft for 22 years. Elson traveled to all 50 states which he was very proud of. On August 7, 1947 he married Sibyl (Hoobler) in Pawnee, OK. She preceded him in death. He is survived by: son, Steve Heiman and wife Wanda of Highlands Ranch, CO; daughters, Sharilyn Heiman of Augusta, KS, Patricia Batdorf of Derby, KS; grandchildren, Carl Warne (Micca), Belinda Hewitt (Joe); great-grandchildren, Kayl (fiancé, Terin), Katelynn, and Karli Warne, Aven Stueven, Reed and Jorden Hewitt. Memorial donations to Augusta United Methodist Church, 2420 N. Ohio, Augusta, KS 67010 or Kansas Honor Flight, P. O. Box 2371, Hutchinson, KS 67504. Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close