AUGUSTA-Heiman, Edward Elson 94, of Augusta, KS, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 in El Dorado. Service 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Augusta United Methodist Church, Augusta, KS. Graveside service 3:00 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Highland Cemetery Pawnee, OK. Elson was born in Pawnee County, OK on December 21, 1924, to the late Beulah M. (Martin) and Ed Heiman. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII where he did his "foreign service" Texas. He worked as an electrician at Beech Aircraft for 22 years. Elson traveled to all 50 states which he was very proud of. On August 7, 1947 he married Sibyl (Hoobler) in Pawnee, OK. She preceded him in death. He is survived by: son, Steve Heiman and wife Wanda of Highlands Ranch, CO; daughters, Sharilyn Heiman of Augusta, KS, Patricia Batdorf of Derby, KS; grandchildren, Carl Warne (Micca), Belinda Hewitt (Joe); great-grandchildren, Kayl (fiancé, Terin), Katelynn, and Karli Warne, Aven Stueven, Reed and Jorden Hewitt. Memorial donations to Augusta United Methodist Church, 2420 N. Ohio, Augusta, KS 67010 or Kansas Honor Flight, P. O. Box 2371, Hutchinson, KS 67504.