Edward F. Holick

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward F. Holick.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Cross Road Church
2139 S. Maize Rd
Wichita, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Holick, Edward F. 84, retired Cessna Aircraft Co., passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Visitation 6-8:00pm, Thursday, Broadway Mortuary. Funeral Service 10:30am, Friday, Cross Road Church, 2139 S. Maize Rd., Wichita, KS. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Helen Holick; brother, Richard and sister, Ruth Marsh. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Peggy; sons, Mark (Ala) Holick, Matthew Holick; daughter, Allison (Chris) Siler; step-sons, Robert (Briana), Billy (Michelle) and Gregory Lamb; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Memorials to the Salvation Army. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon