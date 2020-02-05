Holick, Edward F. 84, retired Cessna Aircraft Co., passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Visitation 6-8:00pm, Thursday, Broadway Mortuary. Funeral Service 10:30am, Friday, Cross Road Church, 2139 S. Maize Rd., Wichita, KS. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Helen Holick; brother, Richard and sister, Ruth Marsh. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Peggy; sons, Mark (Ala) Holick, Matthew Holick; daughter, Allison (Chris) Siler; step-sons, Robert (Briana), Billy (Michelle) and Gregory Lamb; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Memorials to the Salvation Army. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020