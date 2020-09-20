Dr. Edward H. Siems
September 17, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 75, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. Memorial Service, Saturday, September 26, at 11 a.m., at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Services will also be live streamed at www.dlwichita.com
. Edward served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era, was in the U.S. Public Health Service and practiced dentistry for the Wichita Clinic for over 20 years. He was an avid traveler and traveled extensively to see many parts of the world. He loved playing golf and most of all loved being a grandpa. Preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Edward H. Siems, Sr.; brother, Randy Siems, and sister, Susan Sandwick. Survivors: wife, Deborah; children, Elena (Oleg) Siems-Ryazhenova of London, England, Alexandra Siems of Austin, TX, Paul (Luciana) Siems of Boca Raton, FL, Brandon Twist, Amy Baker-Twist both of Wichita; daughter-in-law, Amanda Twist of Wichita ; grandchildren, Eli, Ian, Darina, Baylee, Lucas, Rylee, Nikolas, Sarah, Nehem and Otto; brother, Bill (Shelley) Siems of Minneapolis, MN. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com