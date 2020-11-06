Edward John Hakenholz
July 7, 1925 - November 3, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 95, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Visitation with family will be 2-4 pm, Sunday, November 8, and a Celebration of Life will be 9:30 am Monday, November 9, both at Broadway Mortuary. Interment to follow at White Chapel Cemetery. Survivors include his beloved wife, Una Hakenholz; son, Edward J. and Margi Hakenholz II; daughters, Una M. Combs and Scott Brannan and Kathleen Denise Hakenholz and Mike Buster; grandchildren, Bonnie and Tim Bowersox, Joshua and Stephanie Hakenholz, Jay, Jeff and Matt Combs, Alexis Price and Danielle Oliverson; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Elias, Lily, Corbin, Wyatt, Brandon, Anna, Lori, Jodi, Bron, Ami and Tucker; and great-great-grandchildren, Karson and Jaylie. A memorial has been established with Amedisys Hospice. Share condolences and view tribute video at www.cozine.com
. Services by Cozine Memorial Group-Broadway Mortuary.