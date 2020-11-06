1/1
Edward John Hakenholz
1925 - 2020
July 7, 1925 - November 3, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 95, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Visitation with family will be 2-4 pm, Sunday, November 8, and a Celebration of Life will be 9:30 am Monday, November 9, both at Broadway Mortuary. Interment to follow at White Chapel Cemetery. Survivors include his beloved wife, Una Hakenholz; son, Edward J. and Margi Hakenholz II; daughters, Una M. Combs and Scott Brannan and Kathleen Denise Hakenholz and Mike Buster; grandchildren, Bonnie and Tim Bowersox, Joshua and Stephanie Hakenholz, Jay, Jeff and Matt Combs, Alexis Price and Danielle Oliverson; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Elias, Lily, Corbin, Wyatt, Brandon, Anna, Lori, Jodi, Bron, Ami and Tucker; and great-great-grandchildren, Karson and Jaylie. A memorial has been established with Amedisys Hospice. Share condolences and view tribute video at www.cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group-Broadway Mortuary.



Published in Wichita Eagle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
NOV
9
Celebration of Life
09:30 AM
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
Memories & Condolences
November 5, 2020
November 5, 2020
Love you Uncle Sonny. Thank you for your kind light you always shone on your family. Prayers of comfort for your family during this time. Love, Larry Pope's children
Jill Meyer
Family
