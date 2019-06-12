Kaserkie, Edward 71, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born June 2, 1948 to Edward and Jeanette (Smithers) Kaserkie in Newark, NJ. Edward loved his work at the Air National Guard and making people laugh. Edward is survived by his wife, Denise Rubright; son, Brandon Kaserkie; step-daughters, Jessica Rubright and Crystal Rubright; and sister, Cathy (Eddie) Sims. Memorial Service: 3:30 pm, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 12, 2019