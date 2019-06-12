Edward Kaserkie

Guest Book
  • "Cathy and the entire family, my condolences on the passing..."
    - June Marie Izenman
  • "My condolences to your family, and prayers for comfort..."
    - Collin McGinnis
  • "My most sincere condolence to Denise and the rest of the..."
    - Mack Housman
  • "So very sorry to hear about your Husband Ed. My prayers for..."
    - Janette Oppel
  • "God Bless praying for all "
    - Barbara Digirolamo
Service Information
Reflection Pointe - Wichita
3201 South Webb Road
Wichita, KS
67210
(316)-618-9898
Kaserkie, Edward 71, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born June 2, 1948 to Edward and Jeanette (Smithers) Kaserkie in Newark, NJ. Edward loved his work at the Air National Guard and making people laugh. Edward is survived by his wife, Denise Rubright; son, Brandon Kaserkie; step-daughters, Jessica Rubright and Crystal Rubright; and sister, Cathy (Eddie) Sims. Memorial Service: 3:30 pm, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 12, 2019
