was born June 29, 1957 to Keith and Barbara (Lowe) Vinson from Columbus Ohio. He served in the U. S. Army. Ed was an active member of Holy Savior Catholic Church and a member of the Holy Savior Men's Ensemble and Knights of Peter Claver. He entered eternal rest on June 14, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his father (Keith), aunt (Genevieve Mixon), brother (Keith) and Sister Ethel Vinson, all of Ohio, and Alfred Wright (His best friend) of Wichita, Kansas. Memorial Service 10:00 AM Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Holy Savior-St. Peter Claver; Repass at St. Peter Claver, 1209 Indiana St. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 21, 2019