Frantz, Edward R. "Ed" Frantz, Edward R. "Ed" entered into eternal life Saturday, May 25, 2019, at VIP Paradise Care Home, Scottsdale, AZ. Ed was born September 7, 1933 in Conway Springs, KS, the son of Roy and Erma Frantz. Ed graduated from Conway Springs High School with the class of 1951 and completed his higher education at McPherson College in McPherson, KS. Ed was united in marriage to Virginia "Ginny" L. Russell on March 18, 1956 in the Church of the Brethren in McPherson, KS. They made their home in Wichita, KS in 1958 where they raised their two children. Ed was a member of the First Church of the Brethren, Wichita, where he served on the Board, and as a Deacon. Ed worked for 55 years as a Special Agent with Northwestern Mutual, serving many clients with financial services over the years. Ed was on the Board of the Wichita Symphony, was an active fund raiser for United Way, and received the highest award as an alumni of McPherson College, the Citation of Merit. Ed was preceded in death by his wife Ginny, his parents, and two sisters, Marian Frantz and Martha Webb. He is survived by his son Gregory Frantz and his wife Kerri, of Glendale, AZ; his daughter Gayle Armstrong and her husband Samuel, of Scottsdale, AZ; three grandsons: Dyllan, Zane (Emily), and Sean; and one great-granddaughter, Preslee. Visitation with family present is from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 and Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. day, June 8, 2019, both at First Church of the Brethren, 1103 Jefferson, Wichita, KS 67203. Graveside committal service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Conway Springs Cemetery, Conway Springs, KS. Ed spent his lifetime pleasing God and in service to others. His greatest gift was servant leadership. Ed was loved and admired by many and will be greatly missed by the people whose lives he touched. He felt richly blessed by God, his family, and friends. Memorials have been established with First Church of the Brethren and McPherson College, in C/O Ebersole Mortuary, PO Box 156, Conway Springs, KS 67031. Online condolences and guest book are available at

