Vierthaler, Edward (Eddie) Wayne 66, died February 23, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was born November 16, 1952 the son of Leon and Helen Vierthaler of Zenda, Kansas. On July 31, 1982 he married Linda Laverentz of Nashville, Kansas. Survivors include wife, Linda of Wichita; daughter, Christina (Aaron) and grandson, Kaeden of Wichita; son, John H. Clouse (Stephanie), grandaughters, Tobi, Ryann and Quinn of Olathe, Kansas; mother, Helen Vierthaler of Zenda; sisters, Elaine Nowak, Lawton, OK, Mary Hellman (Steve), Nashville, KS, Judy Jones (Dave) Wichita KS, Karen Stucky (Greg), Moundridge, KS; and many loving aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews. He was preceded by death by daughter, Jennifer and his dad, Leon. Memorials may be made to: Heartland Hospice Care, 2872 N. Ridge Rd-Suite 122, Wichita, KS 67205 or St. John's Catholic Church, Zenda, KS, 67159. A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, March 30 from 2-6 at the St. John's Catholic Church Hall.

Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 9, 2019

