PECK-Clasen, Edwin C., "Ed" age 66, Spirit employee and former Boeing employee, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Visitation 1-8 pm Monday, June 29, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, Smith Mortuary, 501 SE Louis Blvd, Mulvane. Graveside service 10 am Tuesday, June 30, Mulvane Cemetery. Ed is preceded in death by his father, Herbert Clasen and brother-in-law, John Clasen. Survivors include his mother, Alice Clasen, Mulvane; brothers, Dan Clasen (Carolyn), Denver, Dennis Clasen (Connie), Mulvane, Mike Clasen (Lori), Derby; sisters, Kathy Clasen, Udall, Karen Taylor (Jerry), Salina, and Marilyn Murphy (Roger), Udall; numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established with the American Cancer Society, 236 S. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.