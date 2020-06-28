Edwin C. Clasen
PECK-Clasen, Edwin C., "Ed" age 66, Spirit employee and former Boeing employee, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Visitation 1-8 pm Monday, June 29, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, Smith Mortuary, 501 SE Louis Blvd, Mulvane. Graveside service 10 am Tuesday, June 30, Mulvane Cemetery. Ed is preceded in death by his father, Herbert Clasen and brother-in-law, John Clasen. Survivors include his mother, Alice Clasen, Mulvane; brothers, Dan Clasen (Carolyn), Denver, Dennis Clasen (Connie), Mulvane, Mike Clasen (Lori), Derby; sisters, Kathy Clasen, Udall, Karen Taylor (Jerry), Salina, and Marilyn Murphy (Roger), Udall; numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established with the American Cancer Society, 236 S. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Mulvane
501 SE Louis Blvd.
Mulvane, KS 67110
(316) 777-1632
