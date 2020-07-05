PRATT-Harger, Edwin Charles 60, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his home. He was born November 2, 1959 in Hominy, Oklahoma to Noble Glenn and Retha G. (Greer) Harger. He married Melinda (Johnson) Harger on September 3, 1978 in Medicine Lodge. They later divorced. Edwin attended Medicine Lodge High School. He worked as an operator for Timberline Oil & Gas. He enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and bbqing for large crowds. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Terry) Reno of Pratt; son, Adam (Tamara) Harger of Owasso, Oklahoma; brothers, Gary (Janice) Harger of Stillwater, Oklahoma and Lyle (Lupe) Harger of Sapulpa, Oklahoma; sister, Donna (Steve) Hess of Valley Center; grandson, Trevin Harger of Owasso, Oklahoma; sister in-law, Nancy (Mike) VanRanken of Sawyer; mother in-law, Loretta Johnson of Grove, Oklahoma; previous wife, Melinda Harger of Grove, Oklahoma; and many nieces and nephews. Edwin is preceded in death by his mother, Retha G Harger; father, Noble Harger; brother, Terry Harger; and father in-law, Ralph Johnson. Cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the book Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at United Methodist Church, Sawyer with Pastor Louis Keeling presiding. Inurnment will follow at Highland Cemetery, Medicine Lodge. Memorials may be made to Pratt Area Humane Society in care of Larrison Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com
