VanSickle, Edwin Lee 89, Retired Business Owner, died Sunday, March 29, 2020. No service at this time. Preceded in death by his parents, Doris Dean and Opal VanSickle; wife, Maryann VanSickle. Survived by his daughters, Suzanne (Ron) Eastman, Julie (Paul) Cramm; grandchildren, Bryce Eastman, Alex Eastman. A memorial has been established with: Kansas Honor Flight, P.O. Box 2371, Hutchinson, KS, 67504. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 5, 2020
