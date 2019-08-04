Peters, Edwin Ralph 74, loving father and grandfather, passed Sunday, July 28, 2019. Memorial Service, 11:00 a.m., at Lorraine Avenue Mennonite Church, Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Rev. Abraham and Martha Peters. Survivors: sons, Eric (Stephanie) Peters of Overland Park and Aaron (Stacy) Peters of Wichita; significant companion, Margaret Daniels, and her grandson, Cameron, both of Wichita; grandchildren, George, Gus, Charlie and Allison Peters; sisters, Lois (Jim) Loflin of Halstead, Janice (Harold) Gingerich of Topeka, IN; brother, Galen (Thelma) Peters of LaGrange, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Special Olympics of Kansas, 3153 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67213 and Lorraine Avenue Mennonite Church, 655 S. Lorraine, Wichita, KS 67211. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019