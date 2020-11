Edwina "E.J." Broadhead

April 6, 1947 - November 12, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Edwina Jean "E.J." (Koch) Broadhead was born on April 6, 1947, in Arkansas City, KS to Harold and Jean Koch. She went to be with our Lord on November 12, 2020. She is survived by her only son, Jeret Schisler. Memorials may be sent to the Wichita Art Museum. Graveside service at White Chapel Memorial Gardens on November 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.





