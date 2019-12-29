Fraizer, Edyce 92, of Wichita, passed away on Sat. Dec. 21, 2019 in Wichita. Edyce was born the daughter of Edgar and Vievan Lawton on Sept. 8, 1927 in Larned, KS. Edyce and Jack Fraizer were united in marriage on March 24, 1946 in Pratt, KS. Together they celebrated 62 years of marriage before his passing in 2007. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; companion, Ray Allen; brother, Kenneth Lawton. Survivors include her daughters, Kathy (Robert) Sprowls, Judy (Jeff) Wells, Jane (Keven) Shaw, Donna (Sid) Reichenberger; and many grandchildren. Celebration of life service will be 2pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Hillside Funeral Home, 2929 W. 13th St., Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Serenity Home Health and Hospice or Marion Christian Church, Marion, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 29, 2019