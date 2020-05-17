Edythe Mae "Pam" (Palmitier) Henderson
1923 - 2020
Henderson, Edythe Mae "Pam" (Palmitier) April 21, 1923 - May 3, 2020. Pam was born in Wichita, Kansas, on April 21, 1923, the daughter of Garnett and Nell (Rairden) Palmitier. She died Sunday morning, May 3, 2020 near Wichita, Kansas. Pam had accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior, and was looking forward to being in Heaven as a result of her faith in Christ. After graduating from East High School in Wichita, Pam went through nurse training at Wesley Hospital. She served as a Navy nurse during WWII in San Diego. Following the war, she was married to Gerald James (Jerry) Henderson, whom she met at Sunnyside Baptist Church in Wichita, when both were children. Pam and Jerry had two children, Cheri and Bob, and apart from the years the family spent in Manhattan, where Jerry attended K-State, the family lived in Wichita. In addition to her role as wife and mother, Pam worked as a nurse, after the Navy at Wesley hospital, and just before retirement as supervisor of home health services for the Sedgwick County health department. She has one grandchild, Amy Smith (husband Curtis), Edmond, Oklahoma, and three great-grandchildren. Pam's sister Jeanne and brother Bob gave her five nieces and three nephews. Pam loved with the highest of unselfish loves, and that love was returned by her family, and by all who knew her well. Her remains will be buried in the National Cemetery at Santa Fe, New Mexico, with her husband Jerry's remains. No services are scheduled at this time. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.
