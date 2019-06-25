Wolke, Eileen G. 72, passed away June 21, 2019. She retired after 40 yrs with Via Christi. Preceded by her parents, Elmer & Opal Wolke, sister, Martha Schad, brother, Raymond Wolke, and nephew, Mark Wolke. Survived by brothers, Michael (Linda) Wolke, Ronald (Catherine) Wolke; sisters, Sr, Rose Anne Wolke, Rita (Walter) Hansen, Rosanne (David) Dechant, Virginia (John) Larson; 13 nieces & nephews; and 16 great-nieces & nephews. Rosary Tuesday, Jun 25, 7:00 pm & Funeral on Wednesday, Jun 26, 10:00 am, both at St. Jude Catholic Church, 3030 N. Amidon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude's Lord's Pantry.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 25, 2019