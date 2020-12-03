1/1
Eileen L. (Harsh) Addis
1930 - 2020
Eileen L. (Harsh) Addis
September 17, 1930 - November 30, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 30, 2020. Eileen was born to Vernon and Pearle Harsh on September 17, 1930, in Peabody, Kansas. She worked for Yingling Aircraft, Foley Tractor and retired as a receptionist from TaxWise. She had a great love for her family and a true servant's heart, as she was always helping others. When she wasn't busy caring for others, she enjoyed working in her flower gardens. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Mitch, and brother, Keith. She is survived by her children, Debra (David) Nance, Melanie (Bruce) Banks; 5 grandchildren and their spouses; 3 great-grandsons, and 2 great-granddaughters. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, December 4 at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West, 10515 W. Maple. Private graveside services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with Alzheimer's Association, 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67214. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com


Published in Wichita Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
