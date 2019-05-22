Elaine "Skip" Campbell

Campbell, Elaine "Skip" Age 88, artist, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. She is survived by her children, Kim Morrissey (Maria Garcia), Anne Campbell and Peter (Rie) Campbell; three grandchildren, Tiffany Knoedler, John and Erika Campbell; two great-grandchildren, Alison and Elizabeth Knoedler. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Ethelene Allison. Private family services will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established in her name with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, 67219. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 22, 2019
