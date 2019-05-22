Campbell, Elaine "Skip" Age 88, artist, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. She is survived by her children, Kim Morrissey (Maria Garcia), Anne Campbell and Peter (Rie) Campbell; three grandchildren, Tiffany Knoedler, John and Erika Campbell; two great-grandchildren, Alison and Elizabeth Knoedler. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Ethelene Allison. Private family services will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established in her name with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, 67219. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 22, 2019