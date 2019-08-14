Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine (Hatcher) Covert. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

HYRUM, UT-Covert, Elaine (Hatcher) Elaine left this earthly life on Thursday, August 8, 2019, after a long and valiant battle with Lymphoma Cancer. Elaine was born on May 31, 1946 in Lewellen, NE to Paul William Hatcher and Hazel Blanche Steward. Due to her Dad's employment they moved often so Elaine and her two brothers, Larry Loraine Hatcher and Dwane Gale Hatcher, spent their younger years in Kansas and Colorado. After settling in Wichita, KS Elaine graduated from Southeast High School in 1964. Upon graduation she married Joseph "Butch" Golden and they made their home in Arkansas City, KS. They were blessed with one daughter, Jennifer Lynn Golden. They later divorced. Elaine worked at General Electric where she met her eternal love, Keith Abner Covert. They were married on July 13, 1979 and sealed in the Logan Temple. They moved to Hyrum, UT in November 1981 and Cache Valley became Elaine's home. To view a complete obituary and express condolences please visit

