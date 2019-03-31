Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Isabelle Landes. View Sign

DERBY-Landes, Elaine Isabelle passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the age of 93. She was born on January 7, 1926 in Stephenson, Michigan to Octave and Lillian Wery. Upon her high school graduation in 1944, she relocated to Chicago, Illinois, working as a stenographer at Chicago and Northwestern Railroad. On January 22, 1949, she married Jack Thomas Landes, a WWII Navy veteran, during his degree program at the Illinois College of Optometry. Elaine and Jack established roots in Derby in 1955 with his optometry practice in Wichita. Elaine was an early member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Derby and active in the Altar Society. Her contributions extended to helping at Harvest House and the Lord's Diner. She enjoyed family activities, gardening, traveling, quilting, cooking, socializing, and volunteering. She always considered others' needs before her own. She is survived by Dr. Scott Landes (Nancy) of Mulvane, Dr. Gregory Landes (Mardi) of Prosper, TX, Christopher Landes (Chris) of Broomfield, CO, Brian Landes (Abigail) of Bellevue, WA, Susan Russell (John) of Derby, Dr. Patrick Landes (Kelly) of Junction City, as well as 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and an extended family of nephews and nieces. We will celebrate Elaine's life on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with a rosary at 10 AM followed by Mass at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to St. Mary's Parish Building Fund.



