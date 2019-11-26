Elaine M. (Orcutt) Cyphert

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine M. (Orcutt) Cyphert.
Notice
Send Flowers

Cyphert, Elaine M. (Orcutt) 92, went to be with our Lord, Sunday, November 24, 2019. Rosary will be 5:30 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2019 and Funeral Mass is 10:00 am Wednesday, November 27, 2019, both at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her Husband, Robert; Son, Brenton; Sister, Mercedes Hoffman and parents, Homer and Mercedes Orcutt. Survived by her three Daughters, Ann (David) Williams, Erin (Drew) McEwen, Mary (Eric) Fisher; Son, Jon (Molly) Cyphert; Grandchildren, Brent and Emma Williams, Elaine (Cameron) Lokey, Patricia (Kolby) Cornejo, Simone (Jake) Reinhardt, Morgan, Perri and Gabe Fisher, Roc, Cappy, Mary Jane, Thomas and Michael Cyphert. A memorial has been established with Serenity Hospice Care, 9415 E. Harry #306, Wichita, KS 67207. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.