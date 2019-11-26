Cyphert, Elaine M. (Orcutt) 92, went to be with our Lord, Sunday, November 24, 2019. Rosary will be 5:30 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2019 and Funeral Mass is 10:00 am Wednesday, November 27, 2019, both at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her Husband, Robert; Son, Brenton; Sister, Mercedes Hoffman and parents, Homer and Mercedes Orcutt. Survived by her three Daughters, Ann (David) Williams, Erin (Drew) McEwen, Mary (Eric) Fisher; Son, Jon (Molly) Cyphert; Grandchildren, Brent and Emma Williams, Elaine (Cameron) Lokey, Patricia (Kolby) Cornejo, Simone (Jake) Reinhardt, Morgan, Perri and Gabe Fisher, Roc, Cappy, Mary Jane, Thomas and Michael Cyphert. A memorial has been established with Serenity Hospice Care, 9415 E. Harry #306, Wichita, KS 67207. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 26, 2019