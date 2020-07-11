Elaine VinZant

VinZant, Elaine Passed away suddenly after dealing with multiple sclerosis for many years. Elaine was born the 25th of June 1950 to Casimer and Natalie Warszowski in Niagara Falls, NY. She had a beautiful childhood with her sister (Paula) and brother (John). She had so many happy memories of those growing up days. In spite of several operations to her left hip she survived to overcome with a positive attitude. She didn't let this handicap limit a normal life. She flourished through school and went on to secure a masters degree in Library science. While working at Deaconess Hospital in Buffalo, NY. She met a young medical intern from Wichita, KS. As fate would dictate they fell in love. She married Mark N. VinZant in April of 1977. He still has the ring to prove it. She immediately became the foundation for the new VinZant family. She raised two wonderful children in a house full of love, happiness, and caring. Besides her focus on being the best mother possible she maintained her Catholic faith and true love for Jesus Christ. When asked what she did to control the complications created by M.S. she said she prayed for God to help her though difficult times and hoped for the best. She gave her all to the family and friends. She never complained. She was gifted and giving the ability to help in Mark's Family Practice office in Derby. She supported her church, St Mary's of Derby and gifting to multiple charities. She respected and cared for everyone she met. She unconditionally loved and supported her greatest admirer, her husband. She is proceeded in death by her parents. She leaves behind her daughter Katie Rose Grant (Kevin) and her son Nick Casimer VinZant (Dawn). Four grandchildren (Casimer, Logan, Rowen and Riley). Life won't be the same without her and she will greatly missed In lew of flowers please send donations to St Mary's of Derby Catholic Church building fund and/or Music Theater of Wichita.