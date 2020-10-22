Elaine Wilda Schmidt

November 5, 1926 - October 18, 2020

Rose Hill, Kansas - November 5, 1926 - October 18, 2020. Wichita – Elaine Wilda Schmidt was born to Charles and Zetta Van Doren in Mountain View, OK. She went home to the Lord on Sunday, October 18, 2020 reuniting with her parents, husband and daughter, Warren Schmidt and Suzanne Schmidt Brito.

Elaine graduated from East High and worked at Boeing during WWII. She was an Air Force wife and mother after marring Warren W. Schmidt in 1951. She enjoyed raising her children and traveling the world with her husband.

Survivors include her son William "Bill" of Rose Hill, grandchildren Mallory Brito of New York, NY and Chris (Kelsey) Brito of Prairie Village, KS, and 3 great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be left online at Downing & Lahey Mortuary.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store