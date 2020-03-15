Williams, Eleanie was born in Atlanta, Texas June 29, 1928 passed away March 12, 2020. Eleanie leave to cherish her memories children, Clevester (Kathy) Hines, R.G. (Gayle) Hines, Sr., Evelyn (Michael) Henderson, Barbara (Allen) Gilkey, Janice Orajiato, Cindy (James) Armstrong, Edward Williams, Ollie Hines, Tracy Smith, Reinke (Dean) Trott, Ylanda (Dan) Mason, Vennie (Troy) Scott, Paul (Beatrice) Williams, Peggy Perkins, Elvira (John) Maxwell, Marva Jean Wells, Oddie Kennedy and Wynona (Ricky) Wright; brothers and sisters, Evelyn Hayes, Artis James, Jr., Charles James, Esther (Ray) Strong, Charlene (John) Howard, Ernest (Annie) James and Isaiah James; 62 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. Wake Service: 6 p.m., Thurs;, Mar. 19, Victorious Cross COGIC. Celebration of Life: 12 noon, Sat., Mar. 21, St. Mark Cathedral COGIC www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020